Former WWE champion assures fans he'll be back in AEW

An ex-WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to provide an update about his return to AEW.

The star in question is Kyle O'Reilly. Before joining AEW in 2021, he had a stellar run in NXT. The 36-year-old star is best known for his time in the Undisputed Era faction, alongside Bobby Fish and Adam Cole. He has also won the NXT Tag Team title 3-times, cementing his status as a proficient performer.

O'Reilly was a part of the reformed Undisputed Era in AEW. While the trio looked to be a dominant force on the rise, Cole's concussion injury and Bobby Fish's departure from the roster fizzled out their momentum. Since June, O'Reilly has also been absent due to an undisclosed injury.

Taking to Twitter recently, the 36-year-old star provided an update about his health, promising to make his return soon.

"Yeah everyone, I’m good! Although I appreciate the concern. Like Arnold says in his famous, unmistakable quote that everyone knows and loves from the film 'The Terminator' (1984) he says 'I am going to come back.'"

The former WWE Superstar had previously commented on his injury

Prior to his latest tweet, Kyle O'Reilly had revealed that his body had been banged up for a good while.

Speaking on This is VANCOLOUR, O'Reilly recounted his career while admitting he had been hurt many times before.

“So this is something that I’ve been dealing with. It’s a nagging thing that I’ve been dealing with, specifically, pretty bad for the last five years. And the last few weeks of wrestling for me on AEW, I’ve been really banged up and just didn’t know the extent of it until now. And I still don’t know all the information so I don’t want to disclose exactly what’s happening with me," O'Reilly said. (H/T WrestleZone)

As of now, it remains to be seen when the former WWE star will be back in AEW.

