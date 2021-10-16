"Yeah, let's go" - Adam Cole opens up on major selling point for him to join AEW

Since news broke that Adam Cole's NXT contract was expiring, his arrival in AEW felt like a matter of time. Being a part of The Elite and reuniting with his friends in AEW was one of the biggest selling points for the Panama City Playboy.

When Adam Cole debuted at All Out, fans were unsure of the former NXT Champion's intentions. He quickly put all doubts to rest by superkicking Jungle Boy and embracing his friends, The Elite.

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock Adam Cole is with The Elite Adam Cole is with The Elite https://t.co/SibwqHCYzO

Rejoining the Elite was what convinced Adam Cole immediately, as he told Bleacher Report.

"So, the idea for me to debut at All Out and stuff like that was decided on very quickly and super last-minute," Cole said. "But initially, when I heard the idea of rejoining The Elite, immediately my mind was like, 'Yeah, let's go.' There wasn't really any talk or any discussion of bringing me in any differently. And I think because that first idea was pitched and I was so on board. And, obviously, the Bucks and Kenny [Omega] were super on board. To me, it just felt like a no-brainer. So, yeah, I was all about that idea," Adam Cole said.

In the following weeks, Adam Cole and the Young Bucks re-formed the Superkliq, a trio from their time in other promotions, before they headed their separate ways.

Adam Cole is undefeated in AEW so far.

Adam Cole has been a part of two singles and two multi-man tag team matches in AEW and emerged victorious in all of them.

His singles victories came against Frankie Kazarian and Jungle Boy, both on Dynamite. His first match reunited the Superkliq as he and the Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express and Christian Cage.

Also Read

Adam Cole, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks teamed up to defeat Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Who do you think will become the first star to beat Adam Cole in a singles competition in AEW? Let us know in the comments.

AEW fans! Join the fastest-growing page for All Elite Wrestling fans today.

Edited by Angana Roy