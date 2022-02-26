"AEW will have a champion they can be proud of" - Adam Cole sends a message ahead of Revolution 2022 match with Hangman Page

The main event of AEW Revolution 2022 will see Hangman Page defending his world championship against former NXT and North American champion Adam Cole. With their bout one week away, Cole took to Twitter to send a message to the Hangman.

Adam Cole and Hangman Page have been rivals for a long time and finally found themselves working under the same roof in All Elite Wrestling. The match came about when Page was in the ring for an interview one week after beating Lance Archer in a Texas Death match.

Cole interrupted Page, and they had a war of words which ended with the former paying respect to Hangman, but it turned out to be a ruse as Page got attacked by reDRagon. Tony Khan later made the match official for Revolution.

Adam Cole took to Twitter to send a message to Hangman ahead of their match, stating that he is around a week away from becoming the world champion and that he will be a champion the company can be proud of:

"Almost 1 week away from becoming the @AEW World Champion… The posters, the billboards… AEW will have a champion they can be proud of. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM," Cole wrote.

Almost 1 week away from becoming the @AEW World Champion…The posters, the billboards…AEW will have a champion they can be proud of. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM

Adam Page attacked reDRagon on AEW Dynamite

Hangman got some sweet revenge on this week's edition of Dynamite when he attacked reDRagon post their win in the tag team battle royale.

While Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly got their comeuppance, their supposed allies, The Young Bucks, were least bothered by Page's attack and did not help Fish and O'Reilly.

