Adam Cole makes a bold claim ahead of AEW Championship match at Revolution 2022

Adam Cole recently predicted that there would be a "revolution" at the upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2022, where he challenges for the AEW World Title.

It was recently revealed that The Panama City Playboy is the next in line for a shot at Hangman "Adam" Page's championship. After a handful of confrontations between them, the AEW world title match was officially confirmed for Revolution 2022 at last week's Rampage, where Cole defeated Dark Order's Preston Vance.

The match on March 6th would mark the former NXT Champion's biggest and most high-profile bout in All Elite Wrestling yet. Adam Cole seems pretty confident heading into the show, as evidenced by his latest tweet.

Check out what The Elite member wrote on the microblogging site:

"The present & future of @AEW vs. “the other Adam.” March 6th will most certainly be a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM"

Having won the AEW Championship from his long-time rival Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021, Hangman Page has since successfully defended his title against Bryan Danielson and Lance Archer. The encounter against Cole at Revolution 2022 would be Page's fourth official title defense.

Is Hangman Page in danger of losing his AEW Championship to Adam Cole on March 6th?

Since his AEW debut at All Out 2021, Adam Cole's run in the company had underwhelmed many as he wasn't presented in any big storylines until now. Moreover, his loss to Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite, albeit in an unsanctioned match, was even more concerning.

However, now that Tony Khan and co have finally pushed Cole into the main event picture, having him lose at Revolution 2022 could hurt his credibility.

As such, The Panama City Playboy walking out of the March 6th pay-per-view with the AEW Championship around his waist seems like a real possibility right now.

What do you make of Adam Cole's latest tweet? Do you see him tasting championship gold at Revolution 2022?

