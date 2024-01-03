Adam Cole sends a six-word message ahead of AEW Dynamite

After the Worlds End pay-per-view, we are now heading to the first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2024. The company has planned an exciting show that includes segments featuring Adam Cole and Samoa Joe.

During the closing moments of the pay-per-view, Adam Cole was revealed as the mysterious "Devil" figure that had been teasing an arrival in AEW for weeks. The Devil's new faction consists of himself, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow. Their motives and future plans remain unclear at this time.

Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite, Cole took to Twitter to send a short, cryptic message that simply read, "Tonight, give the Devil his due." This comes just hours before The Panama City Playboy is set to appear on AEW Dynamite to explain his shocking actions at AEW Worlds End.

Adam Cole's cryptic tweet seems to suggest that the charismatic leader of the new heel stable plans to shed some light on the reason behind his betrayal of MJF. Given Cole's reputation and impressive skill on the mic, the explanation is likely to be an intense promo segment.

Loaded AEW Dynamite card also includes new champ Samoa Joe's address alongside Adam Cole's

In addition to Cole’s long-awaited explanation, newly crowned AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is also set to address the AEW audience on tonight’s Dynamite. Joe won the gold from MJF in a brutal match at AEW Worlds End just a few days ago.

With a new top title holder and various other developing feuds, tonight's Dynamite card is stacked from top to bottom. Other announced matches include an AEW International Title bout between Orange Cassidy and Dante Martin, Swerve Strickland battling Daniel Garcia, and more.

Recent AEW signee Mariah May will make her in-ring debut against Queen Aminata and Christian Cage's "State of the Union" promo should shed some light on the next chapter for the TNT Champion.

With all the recent shake-ups in AEW, along with Cole and Joe's appearances, this episode is overflowing with anticipation. Tune in to see all the action go down firsthand!

