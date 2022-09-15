[Watch]: Adam Cole shares clip featuring current SmackDown Superstar and champion in AEW

AEW star Adam Cole has been absent from television for a number of weeks, but that hasn't stopped him from being active on social media, where he recently shared a wholesome throwback clip of himself dancing with a fellow AEW star and a current Smackdown superstar.

During his time with WWE, Cole was a regular on Xavier Woods' gaming show 'UpUpDownDown' with the likes of Tyler Breeze and current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

With this in mind, Cole took to Twitter to post a throwback clip of himself and his old 'UpUpDownDown' cast mates having a little dance, with all four men in the clip pulling some very questionable moves out of their arsenal.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro When life gives you lemons…just party. When life gives you lemons…just party. https://t.co/4EwN7TPZ7t

"When life gives you lemons... just party." said @AdamColePro

Cole hasn't stopped gaming since leaving WWE either, as he has been a frequent part of the AEW Games channel on Twitch alongside Dark Order member Evil Uno.

When will Adam Cole be back in an AEW ring?

It has been almost three months since AEW fans saw Adam Cole wrestle, with many fans of the former NXT Champion wondering when they will see him back in the ring.

Cole last wrestled for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the Forbidden Door event in June 2022 against Hangman Page, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, where he suffered an injury in the closing stages, bringing the match to a bizarre and abrupt finish.

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Adam Cole believed to have suffered concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door dlvr.it/SSvPJX Adam Cole believed to have suffered concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door dlvr.it/SSvPJX https://t.co/WtyGxFUhXx

Since the match, Cole has only made one television appearance, where he, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish all turned on The Young Bucks. However, since then, The Bucks have been suspended, Fish has left the company and O'Reilly has had neck surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer, Cole was healing up well before All Out, which led to speculation that he could be in the casino ladder match at the pay-per-view, however, that turned out to be MJF, with Cole still nowhere to be found on AEW TV.

When do you think Adam Cole will be back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

