Massive update on Adam Cole's potential return plans following Bobby Fish's AEW departure

Adam Cole has been away from AEW since his unfortunate match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Now, a recent update suggests that the star may return soon just as his stablemate Bobby Fish exits AEW.

Despite much anticipation surrounding Cole's initial AEW debut, fans have been largely critical of his booking in the promotion. Similarly, Fish has also had gripes with his own booking in the promotion as of late. Both stars were integral parts of WWE NXT during their time with the promotion.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated on who could possibly fill in for 'The Joker' during the upcoming Casino Battle Royal. This led Meltzer to provide an update on Adam Cole's condition, as he believes the star could make his return.

“There also could be a Japanese wrestler or a Luchador, Dragon Lee notable given his falling out with Andrade & Rush in that angle, or bringing back Konosuke Takeshita. Lance Archer is on the roster and they don’t do much with him. Adam Cole is expected to be healed up and ready so perhaps it’s him,” Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestlePurists)

While AEW has not made any statements surrounding Bobby Fish's departure, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone speculated on why the star couldn't find middleground with Tony Khan.

Despite his rumored release, Bobby Fish seemed hopeful to return to the ring with Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly

Bobby Fish was originally the first star from the Undisputed Era to make the jump from WWE to AEW. Soon after, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly followed, and the three united and formed a similar stable. Unfortunately, after Cole's feud against Hangman Page fell apart, all three stars quickly suffered injuries and bad bookings.

Bobby Fish appeared on the Two Man Power Trip podcast during late-August before his rumored release, and updated fans on the condition of his two stablemates.

"Right now, I'm the only one who is fully healthy. It's just a matter of the boys getting back. It won't be long, but that's where we are at the moment, just giving the boys a little time to heal, and then we'll get this thing going again." (H/T: Fightful)

It's currently unclear what went wrong between AEW and Bobby Fish, as the star seemed pretty positive during his interview. Despite his departure, will Adam Cole be able to rise to the top of AEW without one of his longtime friends?

