"Plans had to be shifted" - Former WWE Superstar provides an update Adam Cole and top AEW star's injury status

A former WWE Superstar recently shared some personal information regarding Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly's current injuries, also providing an update.

O'Reilly was reportedly injured after his altercation with WWE Hall of Famer, Sting. Additionally, Adam Cole has been out for months due to first suffering a torn labrum and then a concussion.

Former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip podcast. During the interview, Fish provided an update on the conditions of his real-life friends:

"We weren't going to be able to do it, all three of us, at the time that we needed to be. Plans had to be shifted. Much like everything in pro wrestling, it's all subject to change. This, unfortunately, is one of those things that became subject to change," he said.

Fish continued, noting that he's the only star who's fully healed:

"Right now, I'm the only one who is fully healthy. It's just a matter of the boys getting back. It won't be long, but that's where we are at the moment, just giving the boys a little time to heal, and then we'll get this thing going again." (H/T: Fightful)

Bobby Fish recently recovered from a minor injury, as reported by Tony Khan himself. Despite this, O'Reilly and Cole healed up enough for the trio to betray The Young Bucks a few weeks ago.

Bobby Fish recently praised Triple H and proclaimed that he would have gone to war for the WWE Creative Head

The Undisputed Elite were top stars on NXT and had a strong relationship with Triple H. The stable eventually broke up, before the men individually made their way to AEW.

While speaking during an appearance at a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Fish had nothing but praise for Triple H:

"I think Triple H running creative is great for everybody involved. I have nothing but, you know, proud memories of my time working for that man, and you know, I would go to war for him seven days a week, he was awesome to work for," Bobby Fish said. (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Many fans have recently been clamoring for the trio to return to WWE in light of Triple H now leading creative at the promotion. Unfortunately for these fans, Undisputed Elite still has a few years on their contracts.

