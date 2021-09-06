Adam Cole shares interesting revelations with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE

Adam Cole recently confirmed that he met WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking at the media scrum, Adam Cole discussed numerous topics, including how his meeting with Mr. McMahon panned out.

The former leader of The Undisputed ERA stated that he had a fruitful conversation with the WWE chairman. He added that despite Vince McMahon being an intimidating person, he had no bad experience with him:

"The talk (with McMahon) went great. We had a really, really good conversation about a lot of different things. But the actual conversation itself was awesome. I had no bad experience with him whatsoever. He is an intimidating man that definitely commands respect in a lot of ways, but the experience itself was totally fine," Adam Cole said. (H/T- Wrestletalk.com)

After Adam Cole's contract expired with WWE, multiple reports surfaced online suggesting that the former NXT Champion was invited to the blue brand to discuss his future in WWE.

As it turns out, the hearsays were true. Regardless of the meeting, Adam Cole had already made up his mind about leaving WWE to join AEW. His highly-anticipated debut took place during the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night.

He surfaced after Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship. Just when everybody thought Adam Cole would attack Omega and The Elite, he stunningly delivered a superkick to Jungle Boy, turning heel in the process.

Bryan Danielson interrupted Adam Cole's debut at the end of All Out

What a moment and what an ovation when @bryandanielson appeared last night at #AEWAllOut! If you missed the historic All Out PPV, order the replay: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/tQTrxSfzul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Adam Cole's debut was itself a surprise for Chicago fans. However, the company brought an extra layer of excitement by bringing in Bryan Danielson to conclude their historical pay-per-view.

Danielson immediately aligned with Christian Cage and Jungle Express to engage in a massive brawl with The Elite, which saw the babyfaces standing tall at the end. It was a night of shocking appearances and non-stop entertainment.

The addition of the two former WWE Superstars will give a boost to the already stacked AEW roster. With Dynamite a few days away, fans will be expecting the company to announce their appearances on the show.

Do you think Adam Cole made the right decision by leaving WWE to join AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan