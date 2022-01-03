Photo: Adam Cole reunites with former WWE star

AEW star Adam Cole was recently seen hanging out with two former WWE stars.

Love was certainly in the air when Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green finally tied the knot over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newlyweds held a wrestling-style wedding where several pro-wrestling stars, be it from WWE or AEW, attended the ceremony.

It became evident that many of them would happen to be catching up with one another. Likewise, Adam Cole, Shawn Spears, and Tyler Breeze socialized that night.

Taking to Twitter, Spears posted a photo of himself standing alongside Breeze and Cole. In the caption, the former WWE Superstar wrote the following:

There was a time when these men performed under the same umbrella. Cole and Breeze made several appearances on current WWE star Xavier Woods' YouTube Channel, UpUpDownDown.

Meanwhile, Spears and Tyler also share a similar bond despite not working together now. The two stars have fought multiple times during their stint in NXT. Back in 2019, both men opened their wrestling academy, which presently goes by the name of Flatback Wrestling School.

As seen in the above photo, these men would have spent some quality time at Matt Cardona's wedding. Speaking of which, we at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Matt Cardona and his wife, Chelsea Green, happy married life together.

Adam Cole recently talked about the swift rise of Britt Baker in pro-wrestling

Adam Cole recently spoke highly of her girlfriend and reigning AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker, while speaking on a recent episode of the Throwing Down podcast with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate.

Cole praised how quickly Baker has risen through the ranks and has revolutionized the women's division in AEW:

"It has been such a joy watching her turn into what she has turned into. She's still very new, she's almost been wrestling six years for now, but still, I've been doing it for almost fourteen and I still feel like a rookie in a lot of ways... she does it so well. That whole process has been really cool and really fun to watch."

Meanwhile, Adam Cole is also gaining prominence on the AEW roster, having aligned himself with top-notch names like The Young Bucks and reDRagon. It will be interesting to see how 2022 pans out for these men moving forward.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Shawn Spears' Twitter post? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh