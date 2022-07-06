"They're three of my best friends" - Former WWE Superstar opens up about relationship with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

AEW star Adam Cole recently weighed in on his friendship with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Heaping praise on The Elite, Cole also highlighted what made his friendship with the former Bullet Club stable-mates stand out.

Adam Cole's rich history with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks dates back to their Bullet Club days. Cole and The Bucks also teamed up to form the "Superkliq" sub-faction back in the day. The Panama City Playboy joined NXT in 2017, and after five years, he reunited with his friends as he jumped ship to AEW in 2021.

Appearing on The Kurt Angle Show, the former NXT Champion opened up about his genuine friendship with fellow AEW stars:

"All three of us are very, very close friends. Like we talk outside of wrestling, we talk about things besides wrestling like there’s like a genuine friendship there. So anytime you get to do anything we’re with people that you’re very close with and people that you care about it makes that so much more special.”

The 33-year-old further talked about the love and passion for wrestling he shares with The Elite:

“We all have that mentality of like you know we eat sleep and breathe wrestling and we love it we want to we get so excited about every single match we have together or a different promo idea or whatever like we’re just so so into it together. So I’d say like wrestling nerds." (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Adam Cole lauded Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on a professional note

The Panama City Playboy shocked the world by making his AEW debut at All Out pay-per-view last year. Cole later disclosed that he was very emotional over sharing the ring again with Kenny Omega and The Bucks.

Reuniting with The Elite, Cole simultaneously laid the foundation for the 'The Undisputed Elite' stable with former NXT faction members Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

During the same interview, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner heaped praise on his real-life friends on a professional note:

“So yeah, working with those guys is great just because they’re three of my best friends. I think, aside from what I think of them, you know, professionally, I think Kenny Omega is the greatest. I think The Bucks are the greatest." (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Before taking a hiatus to heal his injuries, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole teased a potential feud while The Young Bucks tried to make peace. The Elite feuding with The Undisputed Elite down the line would undoubtedly spell a treat for the fans.

