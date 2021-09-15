Adam Cole on what fans can expect from his in-ring AEW debut

Former WWE Superstar Adam Cole proclaimed that he will be victorious in his in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian at Dynamite. "The star of the show" also thanked fans for coming in large numbers and called the AEW fanbase better than any other in the world.

Since his debut, Adam Cole has been the talk of the town. The former WWE superstar left WWE to join AEW, which surprised many wrestling fans. Now Cole is preparing for his much-awaited in-ring debut, which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Cole expressed his opinions about the match and his excitement to wrestle in front of a live audience. He said that a live crowd is the lifeblood of the wrestling business.

"You know, a live crowd is the lifeblood of what we do. To me that’s what makes pro wrestling unlike anything else or any other form of entertainment is that live audience interaction and the AEW fans are better that anybody in the entire world. So to get the chance and go there in front of a packed house is gonna be awesome. Especially against a guy like Frankie Kazarian, who is someone I have known for quite some time. He is very talented... of course I'm gonna get that victory because I'm Adam Cole Bay Bay, but it will be really, really exciting," Adam Cole said.

The Elite Faction is looking strong with the addition of Adam Cole

On his debut night for AEW, Cole came out to the ring and joined hands with The Elite faction. The stable, which consists of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers and manager Don Callis, has become much more powerful with the addition of The Panama City Playboy.

However, Adam Cole has teased a possible clash between The Elite and Bullet Club. He added that it’s possible at some point, he may clash with the other members to take care of the unfinished business that occurred in the past.

