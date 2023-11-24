"Adam Cole is The DEVIL!" - Fans erupt with the possibility of major reveal in AEW

Another week, another time to speculate who could possibly be "The Devil" in AEW, and fans are pointing to Adam Cole after this week's edition of Dynamite.

The Devil has been plaguing AEW World Champion MJF's life since he defeated Samoa Joe at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite, and a number of different people have been seen as potential candidates.

The front runner in a lot of people's minds is Adam Cole, MJF's best friend, after a few fans have noticed something strange. During Max's in-ring promo on the most recent edition of Dynamite, the lights went out before The Devil appeared on the big screen. However, it seemed as if Adam might have had something to do with it.

This little detail has got fans riled up at the possibility that MJF's best friend might be weeks, or even days away from revealing himself as "The Devil."

Other fans also think Adam Cole is the devil following AEW Dynamite

Other names who have been suggested are Jack Perry thanks to his love of 'real glass,' Britt Baker because of her relationship with Cole, and CM Punk because of his hatred of MJF.

Adam Cole has called his ankle injury the most challenging of his career

When he isn't hobbling around trying his best to help MJF keep hold of the AEW World and ROH Tag Team Championships, Adam Cole is working hard to recover from the ankle injury that he sustained at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite.

Cole jumped off the entrance ramp only to land awkwardly on his foot and was seen limping around the ringside area. This was later revealed to be a broken ankle, which Adam has called the "most challenging injury" of his entire career.

It wasn't long ago that Cole returned from another lengthy lay-off, appearing on the January 11th, 2023 edition of Dynamite following a serious concussion. He wouldn't get back into the ring until March, when he then entered a feud with Chris Jericho.

