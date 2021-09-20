Adam Cole unhappy after Britt Baker shares a picture with WCW legend on Twitter

Adam Cole, and his girlfriend and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker engaged in a Twitter exchange after the latter shared a picture with veteran broadcaster Tony Schiavone.

Cole and Schiavone are no strangers as the AEW star recently warned the WCW legend to stay away and not get too close to Baker. However, the AEW Women's Champion seemed unfazed by what Cole wanted, as she recently shared a picture hugging Tony Schiavone on her Twitter account.

Cole took note of the post and shared his reaction, tagging Baker and Schiavone. By the looks of it, Cole doesn't seem too pleased with his girlfriend's tweet.

Not just fans, but Baker was equally perplexed by Cole's reaction and responded to his tweet asking what he meant.

Cole finally responded to Baker's query by sharing a close-up of Schiavone from the same picture the AEW Women's Champion shared.

It looks like Cole is far from done with Schiavone and could confront the commentator in the coming weeks on AEW Dynamite. Schiavone is yet to react to Cole and Baker's Twitter exchange at the time of writing this article, though he did retweet Baker's picture with him.

Tony Schiavone recently heaped praise at Adam Cole

While Schiavone and Cole are engaged in a slow-burning storyline on AEW, they have a healthy relationship outside the ring.

Schiavone recently revealed that Cole was one of the nicest people he knew. Furthermore, the WCW legend lavished praise on Cole's in-ring abilities, stating that he's confident about The Panama City Playboy having consistently great matches in AEW.

What do you make of Adam Cole and Britt Baker's latest Twitter exchange? Do you think Tony Schiavone could ever step up to Cole and put him in his place? Sound off in the comments section below.

