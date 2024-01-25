Adam Copeland beats returning 55-year-old legend; gets disrespected post-match

Adam Copeland managed to pull off an impressive win in the Cope Open on AEW Dynamite this week against a 55-year-old wrestling legend. The name in question is none other than New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Minoru Suzuki.

The two men came to the ring amid much fanfare and started off things with equal gusto, with lefts and rights from both sides. The match then immediately shifted outside the ring, where the Japanese took the former WWE star to the cleaners.

The match then got intense as Adam Copeland speared his opponent into the steel barricades that broke, and the two men landed hard on their heads. The match was almost going to end in a countout but was stopped at the last minute as both men got into the ring at 9.

Adam Copeland then hit Suzuki with a spear and went for the pin, but much to everyone’s surprise, the Japanese kicked out. Suzuki was then pushed into an exposed turnbuckle which gave the former WWE star to hit him with the Killswitch to get the win.

After the match, Copeland extended his hand to the 55-year-old star as a sign of respect but was rejected, which left the crown disappointed.

