Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's first match as a tag team in 14 years officially announced

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited on tonight's Dynamite after a very long time. After The Rated-R Superstar joined AEW, The Patriarch has been troubling him. The duo wrestled a series of matches. After many attempts, the Ultimate Opportunist finally took the TNT Championship from Christian.Meanwhile, tensions between Christian Cage and the rest of the Patriarchy kept rising. Nick Wayne was furious after the Revolution PPV because Christian's scheme didn't go as planned and cashed in his AEW World Championship contract. Things then started to fall apart, and The Patriarchy pulled the trigger on their Patriarch at All In: Texas. In a huge surprise, Adam Copeland helped Cage.A few days ago, Christian addressed the betrayal, but was laid out by his former teammates. On the other hand, The Rated-R Superstar tried to get his hands on FTR and their agent, Stokely Hathaway. As Dax and Cash got a restraining order against Cope, Stokely faced him on tonight's edition of Dynamite.The match saw Hathaway run away from the former TNT Champion. After many attempts, the latter finally got his hands on the former, but FTR sneaked in and laid out Adam Copeland. Amidst all the chaos, Stokley threw some powder in his eyes, and the match ended with the Ultimate Opportunist winning via disqualification. FTR and Stokely then decimated him before Christian Cage came out to for the save.He wasn't alone, as The Patriarch brought along 'Spike' with him. After clearing out the ring, Christian Cage handed Spike to Adam Copeland and was about to head out of the ring. Surprisingly, The Rated-R Superstar hugged him and announced their alliance.Moments later, AEW announced that the two stars will face Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at Forbidden Door.This will be their first match together in 14 years, as the last time they teamed up was in 2011 on a SmackDown episode. It will be interesting to see if they pick up the win at Forbidden Door.