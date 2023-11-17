Adam Copeland was in "denial" about former WWE champion upon his AEW debut

Tony Khan recently opened up about Adam Copeland's AEW arrival and went into detail about the latter's issues with a former WWE champion. The person in question is Christian Cage, who's Copeland's close friend turned rival.

Copeland's AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023 was one of the most shocking moments of the year. While it seemed like he would side with Cage and take out Sting, he chose to help The Icon by laying down the TNT Champion's associates, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. Since then, the two have been at loggerheads and are now slated to share the ring at Full Gear 2023 this Saturday night.

Adam Copeland will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on the team of Christian Cage, Luchasarus, and Wayne at the pay-per-view. Ahead of the event, Tony Khan participated in a press conference where Sportskeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal asked what it was like to work with Copeland.

Khan provided a long-winded answer and went on to reveal how Adam Copeland was in denial over Christian Cage's changed personality in recent months. The AEW President added that Cage's character was the darkest it has ever been.

"He has a lot of respect in our locker room, from fans around the world, and has a huge following. I think Adam Copeland was in denial about Christian Cage, the patriarch, when he came to AEW. Christian [Cage] is a much darker figure than he's been at any other time in his career," said Tony Khan

