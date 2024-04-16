Adam Copeland (Edge) reveals why he and a former world champion couldn't tell their story in WWE

Legendary wrestler Adam Copeland (Edge) recently reflected on his feud with former world champion Christian Cage. The former WWE Superstar also opened up on why the duo wasn't able to tell a similar story during their time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made his blockbuster AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view last year. Since then, The Rated "R" Superstar has been feuding with his former tag team partner and real-life friend, Christian Cage. After two great bouts, the rivalry finally concluded with Copeland defeating Christian in a hellacious 'I Quit' match on an episode of Dynamite.

Copeland also became the new TNT champion with the win. During a recent interview with Vancolour, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his rivalry with Christian Cage. Edge admitted that he and Christian finally told the story they always wanted to inside the squared circle.

"We had to tell that story that we both knew we could but never—as performers, we weren't in the right place where we had the opportunity to tell that story before. It was everything I hoped it would be and then some," said Copeland. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Adam Copeland (Edge) also reflected on his current feud in AEW

Adam Copeland (Edge) also opened up on his ongoing feud with Malakai Black and House of Black. The feud began when HOB attacked Copeland before Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston came to his rescue.

"I think now you're starting to see Malakai Black and I and House of Black. That was one that I always had in my mind, that I always had pegged, that I thought could be some really, really fascinating character work, let alone what you would get within the physicality of the matches," he added. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, The Rated "R" Superstar is set to join forces with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston against the House of Black at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what transpires this Sunday.

