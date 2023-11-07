Adam Copeland finally removes major WWE reference following his AEW move

11-time WWE World Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) seems to have moved on from the Stamford-based promotion a month after making his AEW debut.

Following a legendary career of over two decades in the WWE, Adam "Edge" Copeland decided to part ways with the company. At AEW WrestleDream, The Rated R Superstar shocked everyone by making his debut on the rival promotion. It was later revealed that the Hall of Famer had signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Furthermore, The Rated "R" Superstar also shared his excitement about working with his best friend, Christian Cage, in the final run of his career and how some of the dream matches are now possible with him being All Elite.

Meanwhile, Copeland finally got rid of his WWE identity a month after his move to AEW. Previously, Copeland's "X" social media handle used to be "@EdgeRatedR." The handle has been changed to "@RatedRCope," which suggests he has finally moved on from his previous identity.

Adam Copeland changed his username on "X."

The name "Edge" is undoubtedly synonymous with the Rated R Superstar, as that name has given him prominence for nearly 25 years in his legendary WWE career. Nevertheless, this name change officially marks the beginning of a new journey for Adam Copeland.

Adam Copeland is set for a big match at AEW Full Gear

A few weeks ago, Christian Cage, alongside Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, challenged Sting and Darby Allin and a partner of their choosing for a trios match at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Icon and Darby later approached Adam Copeland backstage to request him to be their partner.

Expand Tweet

Although The Rated R Superstar initially hesitated, he accepted the proposal the following week by spearing Christian, and the match was made official.

It remains to be seen which team walks out victorious and where the story goes.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here