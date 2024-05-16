  • home icon
  • Adam Copeland (fka Edge) brutally assaulted before AEW Double or Nothing; Wedding ring stolen!

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) brutally assaulted before AEW Double or Nothing; Wedding ring stolen!

Adam Copeland (left) and Beth Phoenix (right)
Adam Copeland (fka Edge) was brutally assaulted just two weeks before AEW Double or Nothing. The star also had his wedding ring stolen in one of the most vicious attacks seen on Dynamite.

The former WWE star was attacked by none other than the House of Black, led by their leader, Malakai Black. The attack took place just moments after Copeland made his entrance. Brody King took him out right at the top of the ramp and Buddy Matthews continued the beatdown into the ring.

The trio then did the unthinkable by stealing the wedding ring off of Adam Copeland. Copeland is married to former WWE star Beth Phoenix. As the attack was taking place, Kyle O’Reilly, who faced Adam last week, came out to his defence but that was not enough as King took him out with ease.

With one final shot, they took out the WWE Hall of Famer as they hit stereo dropkicks on Adam, who had collapsed in the ring corner with chairs surrounding him as he was knocked out cold. Copeland challenged Black to a barbed wire steel cage match at Double or Nothing a few weeks back. With this attack, the House of Black leader has made his intentions clear as he wants to take the TNT Title from the former WWE star.

