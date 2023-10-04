Adam Copeland (fka Edge) contemplated retirement after first time ever match with WWE Superstar

On the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Edge (Adam Copeland) celebrated 25 years with WWE in his hometown of Toronto and faced Sheamus for the first time in his career.

The match was well-received and the Rated R Superstar ultimately emerged victorious. The crowd was electric throughout the contest which turned out to be Copeland's last in WWE as his contract with the company expired in September, and he debuted in AEW on October 1, 2023.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Adam Copeland revealed that he contemplated retirement from pro wrestling after his last match in WWE in front of his hometown crowd.

"As I got closer to the end of the deal, retirement was a very, very real option. It was not off the table... I really sat with the idea of retirement because I truly thought like, 'Man, WWE gave me that night. I don't know how that gets topped.' And that's still in my brain," Adam Copeland said (H/T - CBS Sports)

The 49-year-old added that the sendoff he received in Toronto was perfect for the character 'Edge' and called the night unforgettable.

"But I guess now it's like, 'OK, how can I try and top it in this new environment.' Honestly, that Toronto show was a send-off of that character and it was the perfect way for that character to go out. Wrestling a guy that I've never wrestled that I always wanted to. It was just so much fun in there. That night, I'll never forget it. I'll always have that night with me. I told Sheamus that too. That will be one of the most special nights in my career, always." (H/T CBS Sports)

Adam Copeland reveals when his WWE contract expired

During his interview with CBS Sports, Copeland said that his contract with WWE expired on September 21, and the AEW deal came together after that. The Hall of Famer added that he had less than two weeks to work on the specifics of his debut in the Jacksonville-based company.

"It wasn't until my contract was up on [Sept. 21]. It wasn't until then," Copeland said. "So it was really, really quick to get everything done and get everything dialed in. Figuring out so many things like getting with Alter Bridge and getting the music and doing all of those things. There were nine or 10 days," Copeland said (H/T CBS Sports)

Copeland is scheduled to square off with Luchasaurus on next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

