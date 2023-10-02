Adam Copeland (fka Edge) files for several trademarks after joining AEW

After months of speculation about the future following his last contractual match in WWE, the Rated R Superstar Edge finally debuted in AEW at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023.

In the main event of the WrestleDream, Christian Cage defended the TNT Title against Darby Allin in a violent encounter that saw the former WWE Superstar brutalize his opponent and Nick Wayne turning heel. In the end, Christian successfully retained his Title and remains the face of TNT.

Following the match, the Champion, joined by his new disciple Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus, delivered a beatdown on Allin, which prompted Sting to come out and save his partner, but he was no match for the trio and was soon neutralized. When Christian was about to deliver a Conchairto to Sting, the lights went off, and Adam Copeland entered the arena to a massive pop from the crowd.

After teasing a team-up with his old friend, the WWE Hall of Famer delivered a chair shot to Nick Wayne, a spear to Luchasaurus, and stood tall inside the ring alongside Allin and Sting to close the show.

Expand Tweet

All Elite Wrestling wasted no time capitalizing on hype following the debut of one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, and his merchandise was made available at AEW's shop. As per recent reports, Adam Copeland has filed trademarks on "Ledgend", "Cope", "The Rogue", and "Iconoclast".

Adam Copeland (Edge), through Wet Yeti, INC, filed trademarks on "Ledgend," "Cope," "The Rogue," and "Iconoclast" for entertainment and merchandise purposes. ( H/t Fighful )

Considering his experience and stature in the professional wrestling world, Copeland will prove to be an invaluable asset for All Elite Wrestling, contributing to the in-ring product and playing a crucial role in guiding the rising stars in the company.

Edge's daughter urged him to join AEW and "have fun" with Christian

Speaking at the AEW WrestleDream media scrum, Edge said his daughter told him to go join his longtime friend Christian and have fun.

"One of the really pivotal things, besides my daughter telling me that I should go be with Uncle Jay [Christian Cage] and have fun, that I thought I could really try and help here and in turn that helps the entire wrestling industry, which is the thing that I just love," Copeland said. [23:28 - 23:50]

Expand Tweet

The 49-year-old expressed his excitement at the media scrum and talked about the possible first-time-ever matches he could have now that he is a part of AEW.

Would you like to see Adam Copeland face off against Christian Cage in AEW soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.