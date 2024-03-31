Adam Copeland (fka Edge) lays down challenge to former WWE Superstar for AEW Dynasty

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, alongside two other All Elite stars, challenged a former WWE Superstar and his faction for a trios match at the upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View during the most recent episode of Collision.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black. During the latest episode of Collision, Malakai and his House of Black stablemates blindsided Adam Copeland after the AEW TNT Champion defeated Matt Cardona in the opening match. Thankfully, Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston came to the aid of Copeland.

After the brawl, The Rated-R Superstar, alongside Kingston and Briscoe, appeared backstage to cut a fiery promo on House of Black. Copeland also challenged Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King for a trios match at the upcoming AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

The House of Black is yet to answer the big challenge. Moreover, it would be another major feud for Black's faction after they wrapped up their rivalry with FTR recently. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the House of Black will accept the challenge and the trios match will be made official for AEW Dynasty 2024.

