Adam Copeland (fka Edge) namedrops top WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) referenced a top WWE Superstar on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The talent in question is Cody Rhodes.

The Rated-R Superstar opened tonight's edition of Dynamite. The episode airs amidst widespread discussions regarding the Jacksonville-based promotion in light of former All Elite star CM Punk's explosive interview.

Copeland made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream pay-per-view in 2023. Since then, he has been feuding with his former best friend, Christian Cage. He closed the book on a lengthy and intense rivalry with Cage on March 20 in an "I quit" match after dethroning him to regain the TNT Championship.

Opening the latest episode of Dynamite, the former World Heavyweight Champion discussed his love for pro wrestling. He mentioned several promotions he watched growing up, including his former stomping grounds, WWE, and NWA.

He further said that as he neared the end of his career, he felt compelled to finish it in AEW. Copeland alluded to the wealth of talent the promotion boasts, namedropping top stars like Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland.

The Hall of Famer went on to voice his appreciation of the people involved in the foundation of All Elite Wrestling, referencing CEO Tony Khan, EVPs Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and former EVP and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Copeland further praised AEW for celebrating world-class pro wrestling, and he then introduced Will Ospreay for his bout against Powerhouse Hobbs.

Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL to face The Rock and Roman Reigns and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2.

