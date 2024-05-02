Adam Copeland (fka Edge) nearly destroyed 3-time WWE champion with Con-Chair-To

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) nearly destroyed a three-time WWE champion with a Con-Chair-To on Dynamite. The star in question is House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

The Rated-R Superstar was set to face a member of The House of Black in a Cope Open bout on this week's Dynamite. Copeland's opponent for the show would turn out to be former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Matthews. The two collided in their first singles match in AEW.

Both men took each other to the limit, pulling out all the stops in a highly competitive matchup. However, a signature spear secured the victory for Copeland. After the bout, The Ultimate Opportunist seemingly tapped into his dark side again, attacking a fallen Matthews before fetching two steel chairs from the ring-side area.

Copeland contemplated delivering a con-chair-to on Matthews until the lights went out and came back on, revealing Malakai Black standing beside the Hall of Famer. To Copeland's confusion, Malakai seemed to be urging the veteran to hit Matthews with the chair. The Australian star appeared to do the same, goading Copeland to strike.

The TNT Champion looked conflicted, raising the chair initially to seemingly attack Matthews before briefly aiming it at Black instead. However, the lights went out again, and Copeland stood alone in the ring when they returned.

The commentary team pointed out the former WWE Champion's aggressive streak, linking it narratively to being misted in the face by Malakai Black during the trios match at Dynasty 2024.

Copeland teamed with Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe to face The House of Black at Dynasty 2024. The former AEW World Trios Champions picked up the victory after Black pinned the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

It remains to be seen whether this escalates into a singles match between Black and Copeland in the future.

