Adam Copeland (fka Edge) opens up about his AEW run

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) expressed his opinions on AEW being a major wrestling promotion and how he is enjoying his time there.

At the AEW WrestleDream 2023 PPV, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) shocked the world by making his All Elite debut after spending 25 years of his legendary career in WWE. It was later revealed that he had signed a full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion and is currently feuding with his real-life friend, Christian Cage.

During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Copeland explained why AEW is important for the pro wrestling industry and why he is having a blast being there:

"Any time there is more than one place to ply your trade, that’s good for everyone who is part of that trade. A monopoly is never a good idea. That goes for me as a consumer, too. As a consumer, I want more choices. That doesn’t mean you have to choose one over the other. You can choose them all."

He further added:

"I remember growing up and dying to be able to get my hands on NWA tapes. I found International Wrestling from Montreal. That’s why AEW is great. It’s so cool to see different wrestling. This is really special, and I’m having a blast being here.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

What is Adam Copeland (fka Edge) currently doing in AEW?

Ever since making his AEW debut, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has been feuding with his real-life best friend and former tag team partner, Christian Cage. At the Worlds End 2023 PPV, Copeland captured the TNT title from Christian in a brutal encounter, only to lose it minutes later.

Following the brutal match, Copeland is still onto Christian, and the next match between the two is expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, The Rated R Superstar is competing in open challenge matches on TV every week, and it remains to be seen who his next opponent will be.

Are you enjoying Adam Copeland's run in AEW? Let us know in the comments.

