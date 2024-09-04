Adam Copeland (fka Edge) provides an unfortunate update regarding in-ring return in AEW

AEW star Adam Copeland gave a massive update on his recovery and potential return to AEW three months following his injury. He injured himself after an attempt to dive onto Malakai Black from the top of a cage.

The Rated-R Superstar was a huge workhorse in the company within just one year of signing with AEW. After winning the TNT Championship, he regularly defended it via the Cope Open Challenge on pay-per-views and weekly TV shows.

However, Adam Copeland had to relinquish the TNT Championship days after he got injured in May 2024. He sustained an injury to his tibia in a match with Malakai Black at the Double or Nothing event. He recently discussed his recovery, as he was injured three months ago.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, the former TNT Champion revealed he hasn't given a timeframe on when he will be fully cleared.

"I don't know what a timeframe is. I don't know any of that. I know that now I can walk, get in the ring, and move around a little bit, but I still feel the deficiency. So, I know I still have some work to do to return to where I need to be," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Mark Henry talks about Adam Copeland's injury

The World's Strongest Man worked as a backstage coach for the talents. He recently revealed what Copeland said to him following the injury.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Henry disclosed that The Rated-R Superstar said he was going too fast in his career during the title reign.

"I think he said it best the day after. 'I don't know what I was thinking, my mind still says 100 miles an hour but my body says keep it under 55.' I love that dude. I feel bad for him," said Henry.

It remains to be seen when Adam Copeland will return to AEW.

