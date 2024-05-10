Reigning AEW TNT champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has admitted that his heel turn and the formation of The Judgment Day two years ago was abruptly done by the WWE. Copeland also shed light on how his heel turn should've been done.

Adam Copeland made his blockbuster return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, nine years after announcing his retirement. In 2022, WWE decided to turn the Rated "R" Superstar heel despite him being loved by fans. The former world champion also formed a heel faction, ''The Judgment Day.'' However, Copeland had to turn face after a few months only.

In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Adam Copeland revealed how WWE made a big mistake by turning him heel so abruptly and suggested how they should've handled it.

"It was very abrupt, and also when looking back, you had me trying to turn heel on AJ, who had just turned babyface. Should have just let us be double babyface and let us do our thing, then if I lost at WrestleMania, now we can start to do the turn and it can make more sense instead of feeling so abrupted," said Copeland.

Copeland also revealed how he got split up from The Judgment Day when it started to work.

"It was starting to maybe work, then Cody got hurt; Randy got hurt, and I got a call saying, 'We gotta flip you; you’re a babyface now!’ It was at Hell in a Cell; it was Rhea [Ripley], [Damian] Priest, and I, and that was the first time where I thought they were starting to come around, and then the next night they split it up, but I also understood, babyfaces are depleted!" he added. [H/T: chris van vliet]

Adam Copeland (Edge) on how it was challenging to turn heel

As Adam Copeland had to turn heel just a couple of years after he made his blockbuster comeback, the former Edge admitted he knew it was going to be a struggle to generate heat.

"I knew it was going to be a bit of a struggle, and it was, but it was also a challenge. I was like, 'At this stage, can I be a heel?' With the fanbase knowing the real story, being retired for nine years, working to get it back, can you erase that from people’s minds for this time frame," he added. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Meanwhile, Adam Copeland is a top star in AEW currently and has been offering Cope Open challenges every week as TNT champion. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the WWE Hall of Famer.