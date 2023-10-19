Adam Copeland (fka Edge) refuses to face 4-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) talked about his plans concerning Christian Cage earlier tonight on Dynamite.

In an interview with Renee Paquette, The Rated-R Superstar addressed his time with AEW and his plans. He reflected on his relationship with Christian and the history between them. With roughly four decades of being best friends, he talked about just how big of a role both have in each other's lives.

When asked about what he'll do moving forward, Adam Copeland claimed that he didn't wish to fight Cage. He had no ambitions of going for the TNT Championship and had no plans for it in any shape or form.

He simply wanted to wait for his best friend to come back to him, even going as far as saying that if Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus chewed him out, he would gladly be there to pick him up when he fell.

It remains to be seen if we will see a reunion between former Edge and four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion or if this boils over and this feud now turns into a direct confrontation between the two former best friends.

