Adam Copeland (fka Edge) reveals who has the best spear in pro wrestling

AEW star Adam Copeland, fka Edge, has weighed in on the ongoing debate over who delivers the best spear in the world of pro wrestling.

The spear is a powerful and iconic maneuver that has been used by some of the industry's most legendary names. Stars like Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Batista have also delivered memorable spears.

Fans frequently engage in debates over which wrestler possesses the most effective spears. Copeland has often been regarded as one of the best in the business in these discussions.

However, Adam Copeland doesn't believe he has the best Spear. Recently, he stated that a former WWE Superstar holds the title for the best spear in the industry. The star in question is none other than Rhyno.

In a recent appearance on Hey! (EW) with RJ City, Copeland revealed that he believes Rhyno possesses the best spear in pro wrestling. He, who himself is known for his devastating spear, acknowledged the former WWE Superstar's mastery of the move.

"I'm going to go with Rhyno and it's a Gore," Copeland stated. (H/T - Fightful)

Rhyno, who has been in the industry for over two decades, has delivered one of the most devastating spears. Currently, he is signed with Impact Wrestling and has been making appearances in independent circuits.

AEW star Adam Copeland talked about his last match in WWE

Adam Copeland celebrated a remarkable 25-year journey on the August 18 edition of SmackDown, which unfolded in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, where he faced Sheamus, putting an end to his iconic career in WWE.

Speaking in an interview, Copeland explained why his match with Sheamus was the right way for him to wrap up his career in WWE.

“So I get to get in there with Sheamus, whom I never shared a ring with in all that time, in a one-on-one match, knowing what him and I could do at this stage of our careers? Come on, all day. That to me…I couldn’t ask for a better way to end there. I really couldn’t…And to have the kind of match we did, I’m really proud of that one. So yeah, to me, the place was always most important.” he said.

Following this match, he joined AEW within a month, where he confronted his best friend, Christian Cage.

Do you agree with Copeland's assessment about Rhino having the best spear? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here