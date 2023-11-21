Adam Copeland (fka Edge) explains why he chose SmackDown over WrestleMania as his last WWE match

AEW star Adam Copeland, aka Edge, opened up about his sentiments regarding his final WWE match.

Copeland celebrated a remarkable 25-year journey on the August 18 edition of SmackDown, which unfolded in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. He decided that as part of the celebrations, he wanted to compete against Sheamus, a man he had never faced in the ring.

Edge managed to defeat Sheamus, putting an end to his iconic career in WWE. Then, he made a surprising move by joining AEW at WrestleDream pay-per-view, where he confronted his best friend, Christian Cage.

Speaking in an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Sporting Tribune, Copeland expressed his desire to retire in Toronto, emphasizing that the location held immense value for him.

“I’ve said from day one, I want to retire in Toronto. It didn’t matter to me if it’s WrestleMania. I’ve been on 15 of them, you know what I mean? And to be honest, a WrestleMania crowd is usually a lot of corporate business. If you want that wrestling crowd, if you want that emotion, [the Toronto show] that’s what I wanted. That’s what Toronto always brings for me,” said Adam Copeland.

Furthermore, he discussed why that match with Sheamus was the right way for him to wrap up his WWE career:

“So I get to get in there with Sheamus, whom I never shared a ring with in all that time, in a one-on-one match, knowing what him and I could do at this stage of our careers? Come on, all day. That to me…I couldn’t ask for a better way to end there. I really couldn’t…And to have the kind of match we did, I’m really proud of that one. So yeah, to me, the place was always most important.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Check out the interview below:

How long did Adam Copeland work for WWE?

Adam Copeland worked for WWE for more than two decades, for almost 25 years. He debuted in 1998 and retired in 2011 due to a neck injury. He returned to the promotion in 2020.

Copeland has won 31 titles during his run with the promotion. These include the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the Tag Team Championship. He is a two-time Royal Rumble winner (2010, 2021) and King of the Ring (2001).

The Rated-R Superstar is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He was also a member of an iconic tag team with Christian Cage.

Do you want to see a singles match between Copeland and Christain Cage? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.