Adam Copeland (fka Edge) set to face 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion after 13 years

One of the most highly-awaited matches featuring Adam Copeland has just been revealed to be taking place soon. This would be his match against his former best friend, Christian Cage.

Ever since his debut, The Rated-R Superstar has stood in conflict with the TNT Champion. He tried to make him change his ways, but Cage did not budge, and this has led to a feud brewing.

For weeks, Adam Copeland has been holding back, but it seems that now he has gone past his threshold and has just let all hell loose against The Patriarchy. He has just put Christian Cage's son, Killswitch, in the hospital, and he has their "father" in his sights.

Backstage, Adam Copeland would drop a challenge, saying that he and his former best friend should settle this in the ring. He challenged Christian Cage to a match for the TNT Championship on December 6, when AEW Dynamite makes its way to Montreal, Canada. This would be a chance for both stars to compete in front of their home country.

These two wrestling icons have known each other for decades, and they finally get the chance to share the ring and put everything on the line.

