Adam Copeland (fka Edge) set to face 35-year veteran in first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is set to square off against a Japanese wrestling legend for the first time on next week's AEW Dynamite.

The name in question is 35-year wrestling veteran Minoru Suzuki. He has had multiple matches in the Tony Khan-led promotion against top talents like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Suzuki's last singles bout in AEW took place on the October 10, 2023, episode of Dynamite, where he took on Eddie Kingston for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

Over the past few months, Minoru Suzuki has performed for prominent Japanese promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AJPW, and DDT. He is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring return after over three months on next Wednesday's Dynamite.

On the latest episode of Collision, it was announced that Suzuki will square off against Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in Savannah, Georgia. This will be the first-ever match between the two pro wrestling legends.

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on his dream of wrestling in Japan

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) was a part of WWE for most of his wrestling career before he signed with AEW. Hence, he never had the chance to face some top Japanese talents and perform at international events like Wrestle Kingdom.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Copeland said the following about the opportunities in AEW and the Japanese pro wrestling scene:

“I've never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I have never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I'm pretty excited by that. The possibilities are keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus.” [H/T Clutch Points]

Expand Tweet

Copeland will aim to continue his winning streak when he locks horns with Minoru Suzuki on Dynamite. Will he face more Japanese wrestling icons in the future? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Adam Copeland vs. Kazuchika Okada going forward? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.