Adam Copeland (fka Edge) stripped of his AEW TNT Championship 

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has been officially stripped of his TNT Championship following what happened at Double or Nothing. At the pay-per-view, he defended his title against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match.

At AEW Double or Nothing, The Rated-R Superstar attempted a dive from the top of the barbed wire steel cage but had a rough landing. He looked hurt from the dive, and he revealed yesterday that this resulted in a fractured tibia. He also revealed that he needed surgery, which could push back his return to the ring.

It was announced before tonight's episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be addressing the future of the title. They came out talking about how Adam Copeland was unable to defend the TNT Championship and how they needed to strip him of the title.

Matthew Jackson also joked about taking responsibility for everything that happened, claiming that he told The Rated-R Superstar to "break a leg" before his match, adding insult to injury.

With Adam Copeland set to miss time for an extended period, it remains to be seen who steps up in his place. He has cemented his role as a great locker room leader and one of the top guys on the promotion.

