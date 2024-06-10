Adam Copeland (fka Edge) teases a big change after a recent injury in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) recently hinted at ''recreating'' his character in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former TNT Champion is on the sidelines after fracturing his tibia at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The former Edge defended his AEW TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at Double or Nothing 2024. While Copeland retained his prized gold, he sustained a major injury after he jumped from the top of the cage to put The House of Black leader through the table. The 50-year-old landed on his foot and later revealed on social media that he had fractured his tibia, which would require surgery.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Copeland spoke about his return and hinted at re-imagining his character.

"Part of me goes, ‘Well, you recreate yourself!’ But each injury kind of adds itself to the character that I was already portraying, which, to be honest, is not that far removed from me at this point,'' he said.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion added:

"I don’t know how much I change, honestly. I think it’s just one more instance of, like, a grizzled vet fighting back from another one!'' [H/T: Ringsidenews.com]

Former WCW wrestler Konnan thinks Adam Copeland should not retire

Several fans and wrestling veterans have urged the legendary Edge to call it quits from the squared circle following his latest injury. However, former WCW star Konnan has urged Adam Copeland to continue wrestling.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, the 60-year-old urged the former WWE Champion to tone down the risky spots instead of retiring.

"He [Adam Copeland] shouldn't retire; I mean, he just shouldn't do those things. If you're gonna do a garbage match, I remember one time Psicosis was really beat up. He was like, 'Hey man, don't put me in Hardcore matches anymore because my body can't take it anymore!' I go, 'Nicho, you're a legend. Put them through the table, not you!'" Konnan said. [2:08-2:26]

It will be interesting to see how the former Edge fares in Tony Khan's promotion following his return from injury.

