Adam Copeland guaranteed to return to AEW, says ex-champion (Exclusive)

AEW star Adam Copeland has been absent for some time from the ring. However, former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs thinks that Copeland is due to make his return soon.

Copeland had FTR turn on him after the events of Dynasty, which resulted in him receiving a brutal beatdown. Afterward, he was carried out of the arena on a stretcher and has remained away from the scene since. Fans have been wondering when and whether he will be making his way back, and it appears that Powerhouse Hobbs has no doubt about his return.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, the AEW star stated:

"I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back. (...) I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling, everything is strange in this world, you know that." [2:43 onwards]

The AEW star has talked about his retirement

According to Adam Copeland, he might be looking at retirement after his current AEW contract ends.

The former WWE champion has had a distinguished career throughout the years in the business. Speaking on First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo, he stated:

"Not much longer. The schedule is far better than what it used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there is absolutely no way because the recovery takes too long now. I'll have a match and it'll take me a good week to finally start walking normal. I've realized now, I'm 51 years old, I figure I have until maybe 53, the end of this contract," Cope said. [H/T - Fightful]

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Adam Copeland in AEW.

