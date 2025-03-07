Adam Copeland makes huge confession about Death Riders storyline in AEW

Adam Copeland has been feuding with the Death Riders for the past few months. He has now made a confession about this storyline.

Ad

Ever since he returned from injury at Worlds End 2024, Adam Copeland has been feuding with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. He has made it clear that he wants a shot at Moxley's AEW World Championship. This title match is set to take place at AEW Revolution this weekend. To even the numbers game, Cope has been on a mission to take out all members of the heel faction, leaving Mox to defend his title at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland discussed the Death Rider storyline. He confessed that he was confused by it at first and wanted to figure it out along with the audience. He then explained how he came up with the story that leads to his title match at Revolution.

“Well, for me, it was just, it was confusing at first. Like, I didn't fully understand what was happening,” he said of the Death Riders. “So I wanted to try and figure that out along with the audience, I think, and then go ‘Alright, what can be the story here? The story can be you take them out, because it's always the numbers that they have the advantage with. Okay, let's do something about that. Let's tell a story there.’ And more than anything, the beginning of the thing is, ‘Okay, you attacked all of my friends on television, right? Okay. So, yeah, I'm coming back. Time to step in and give this a shot.” [ H/T Fightful]

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Adam Copeland on the importance of storytelling in wrestling

Storytelling plays a significant role in the world of professional wrestling. Adam Copeland wrestled for WWE for twenty-five years. During this time, he learned from the best in the business about the importance of crafting intricate storylines. He is now trying to bring that experience to AEW.

In the same interview, Copeland stated that when he is involved in a storyline, he considers building in elements for the package that is played before the matches on a pay-per-view. He tries to add layers to this package so that the audience can better understand what the storyline is about.

Ad

“Anything I'm involved in, I try to at least add some layers to it. And when putting the things together, going, ‘Okay, here's the package for the match.’ You got to build in beats for that package to sum everything up, so if you watch that two minutes right before the match, you're caught up. You got it, and know, ‘Alright, and now I'm looking forward to this thing.’ I think more than anything, that's my mentality, is just trying to craft something or be a part of helping craft something where you get those beats, those tentpoles throughout that you can just insert in a package and get everybody caught up, before, you know, they watch the actual match. But still, that to me is what hooks me.” [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Adam Copeland will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback