Adam Copeland officially confirms whether he has reunited with Christian Cage in AEW

Adam Copeland has officially revealed whether he has reunited with Christian Cage in AEW, and it does not make for good viewing. This is especially true if the one viewing it is Christian Cage.

Ad

Christian and Copeland have been at odds ever since the latter came to AEW. They took each other on in various matches and inflicted a lot of damage on each other. However, Adam Copeland surprised everyone when he came out at All In Texas this past weekend to save Christian Cage from the hands of the Patriarchy.

On Dynamite, Adam Copeland opened up about whether he came out to save Christian Cage and said that it was not the case. He said:

Ad

Trending

“Did I come down to save Christian Cage? The answer is no. He’s an a**hole!” [H/T Twitter/WrestlePurists]

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

That is as emphatic an answer he could have given, and it just goes to show that the problems between the two former WWE stars are nowhere near resolved. This might come as a dampener to a lot of the fans who thought that the two former tag team members might join forces once again.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline will develop in the coming days and months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.