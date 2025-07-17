Adam Copeland officially confirms whether he has reunited with Christian Cage in AEW

By Sujay
Published Jul 17, 2025 01:37 GMT
Adam Copeland saved Christian Cage at All In. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
Adam Copeland saved Christian Cage at All In (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)

Adam Copeland has officially revealed whether he has reunited with Christian Cage in AEW, and it does not make for good viewing. This is especially true if the one viewing it is Christian Cage.

Christian and Copeland have been at odds ever since the latter came to AEW. They took each other on in various matches and inflicted a lot of damage on each other. However, Adam Copeland surprised everyone when he came out at All In Texas this past weekend to save Christian Cage from the hands of the Patriarchy.

On Dynamite, Adam Copeland opened up about whether he came out to save Christian Cage and said that it was not the case. He said:

“Did I come down to save Christian Cage? The answer is no. He’s an a**hole!” [H/T Twitter/WrestlePurists]

That is as emphatic an answer he could have given, and it just goes to show that the problems between the two former WWE stars are nowhere near resolved. This might come as a dampener to a lot of the fans who thought that the two former tag team members might join forces once again.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline will develop in the coming days and months.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
