  • Adam Copeland's (aka Cope) clash with ex-WWE star fails to boost AEW Collision during RAW's Netflix debut week 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 15, 2025 02:18 GMT
WWE RAW made their Netflix debut on January 6th [photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]
The ratings for this week's edition of AEW Collision have just dropped and despite Adam Copeland (aka Cope) being on the show, this did not fare well. There was a slight drop in viewership.

This week's show featured an opening contest with The Rated-R Superstar taking on Big Bill. The show also featured Katsuyori Shibata challenging Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title, the Death Riders taking on The Outrunners, Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood, and a massive brawl to close out the show.

Wrestlenomics has just revealed that the show drew 337,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This was a 2% decrease in viewers with last week's show having reached 345,000 viewers with a similar rating. It was also reported that the show did beat the replay of NXT's New Year's Evil show that same night which averaged 279,000 viewers and had a rating of 0.04.

Adam Copeland and more are set for matches at AEW: Maximum Carnage week

This week, AEW is set to hold Maximum Carnage, which will feature special episodes of both Dynamite and Collision, with several stacked matches being booked for both shows. There could be more in store with some last-minute announcements.

Tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good one with Jon Moxley set to defend his world title, Kenny Omega making his AEW in-ring return, and the first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet match taking place. Adam Copeland will feature once more on Collision as he'll be in a blockbuster 12-man tag team match with several major factions being featured.

As of now, here are the following matches and segments booked for the rest of the week.

Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
  • Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage
  • Christian Cage vs. Hook
  • Private Party & Mark Briscoe vs. Hurt Syndicate
  • Women's Casino Gauntlet match
  • Segment featuring Ricochet

Collision: Maximum Carnage

  • Texas Death Match: 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Christopher Daniels
  • 12-man tag team match: Rated-FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders and The Learning Tree

Jon Moxley will be pulling double duty this week, as he'll be sharing the ring with two men who are eyeing his world title in Powerhouse Hobbs and Adam Copeland. It remains to be seen if a new world champion will be crowned this week.

Edited by Harish Raj S
