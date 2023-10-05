Adam Copeland's (Edge) impact on AEW ticket sales has been revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Adam 'Edge' Copeland is officially a member of the AEW roster following his television debut on the latest edition of Dynamite. But how has his arrival impacted the ticket sales for the show?

There has been a lot of discourse online about the underwhelming ticket sales of AEW's weekly shows. On the other hand, WWE has been consistently filling arenas worldwide, weeks and sometimes months in advance. But it seems that the former Edge has made a big difference in the figures following his debut.

WrestleTix's Twitter account regularly posts updates about ticket sales for pro wrestling, MMA, and other major events. They recently tweeted that over 1,000 tickets were sold for the October 4, 2023, episode of Dynamite after The Rated-R Superstar was added to the show.

This means that the Hall of Famer's arrival brought in over 20% of the audience that attended this week's episode of Dynamite. There will be more updates for the October 7 edition of Collision at the Maverik Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the October 10 edition of Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, in the coming days. Edge will be featured heavily in both of those events.

Adam Copeland (Edge) will be in action next week on AEW Dynamite

While the fans in Stockton, California, paid to see Adam Copeland speak, the fans in Independence, Missouri, will pay to see him wrestle for the first time in an AEW ring.

On the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, Copeland will go one-on-one with former AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus. The masked star has been closely aligned with the Hall of Famer's best friend, Christian Cage, for almost two years at the time of writing.

Copeland did offer Christian the chance to become his partner again for one more run at the end of the October 4 edition of Dynamite. But Cage turned down the proposal using some harsh words.

