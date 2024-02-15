Adam Copeland’s (fka Edge) status for AEW Revolution is now up in the air

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has been riding hard to get another shot at Christian Cage and the TNT Championship, but his status for next month's Revolution pay-per-view is now in doubt after he suffered a beatdown at the hands of Christian and The Patriarchy.

Copeland was taking on Daniel Garcia on tonight's AEW Dynamite to determine who would challenge Christian Cage for his TNT title when the latter's underlings, Killswitch and Nick Wayne, came out to interfere. After taking out both the competitors, Cage and Shayna Wayne came to the ring.

The Rated-R Superstar tried his hardest to deter them but was unable to as the numbers game caught up. Cage then did the unthinkable and hit a conchairto on his former tag team partner to essentially take him out for the foreseeable future.

Garcia then made his way back to the ring, but by then, it was too late, and the damage had already been done. It will be interesting to see how this angle will play out, as there is no one to challenge Christian right now other than Garcia.

With the beating that Adam Copeland took, it looks likely that he will miss Revolution. If that is the case, then Daniel Garcia might get a chance to take on Cage for the TNT title.

