Adam Copeland sends heartfelt message to Beth Phoenix 

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and received a heartfelt message from her husband, the Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland (FKA Edge).

Beth Phoenix joined WWE in 2004 as an in-ring performer and went on to become a multi-time women's champion in the Stamford-based company. The Glamazon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 due to her career accomplishments. Phoenix married Adam Copeland in October 2016.

Recently, Copeland took to social media to share a heartfelt message for Beth Phoenix, who celebrated her birthday on November 24, 2023. The former WWE Champion posted on Instagram:

"Happy Birthday to the sun of the Copeland solar system. The rudder on our ship. Mission control. Our absolute rock. I can’t wait to watch the new challenges you’ll create and conquer. We love you."

Beth Phoenix has also worked as a commentator in WWE and makes sporadic appearances in the promotion. The 43-year-old recently wrestled at Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view, where Phoenix and Copeland took on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match.

Adam Copeland joined All Elite Wrestling in October 2023 and is currently embroiled in a rivalry with the TNT Champion Christian Cage.

Adam Copeland says he's not a "traitor" after joining AEW

The Rated R Superstar recently ended the 25-year-long association with WWE and jumped ship to AEW. The move shocked the wrestling fans, who always considered him a WWE loyalist.

During a conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Copeland shared his side of the story and said he was not a traitor as he left the Stamford-based promotion on great terms:

"You know, it’s interesting. Just in terms of, I guess, how people have like almost a brand allegiance or a team allegiance kind of thing. For me, I knew there was gonna be some fan base in switching companies that [said], ‘Oh, he’s a traitor.’ But, man, nobody’s a traitor. We left on great terms," Adam Copeland said.

The 50-year-old expressed excitement at doing what he always wanted to do and said:

"For me, I’m doing all I ever wanted to do, and I’m getting a chance to do it again after I was told I would never do it again. I get to do it with my best friend. I get to look at a whole new roster of opponents. That to me is exciting, and to be able to get as excited as I am at 50 years old, why wouldn’t I do that?" [H/T 411Mania]

At AEW Full Gear 2023, the Rated R superstar teamed up with WCW legend Sting and Darby Allin and defeated the trio of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.