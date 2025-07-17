Adam Copeland threatened with AEW firing; huge condition issued

Adam Copeland, also known as Cope, returned to AEW looking for some payback. Instead, he was threatened with a serious condition that could end his tenure.
During the July 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cope returned to the show after several months. He started by clarifying that he came back at All In not to help his former best friend, Christian Cage, who was betrayed by his faction, The Patriarchy.
Cope justified his actions by reminding the fans that Cage had made his life a 'living hell.' Regardless, he chose not to listen. The Rated-R Superstar turned his attention to FTR, who took him out with a beatdown at the Dynasty pay-per-view.
The former AEW TNT Champion declared that he came to All Elite Wrestling to get revenge on his former allies, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Cope's address was interrupted by FTR's manager, Stokely Hathaway, who walked down to the ring with two bodyguards. He informed him that, according to Tony Khan's orders, if Cope interfered or laid his hands on FTR, he would be fired from the promotion.
It came as a surprise to the former WWE Superstar. However, he made his statement by taking out Stokely's bodyguards and then delivering a thunderous spear to the trash-talking manager. With Cope restricted, it will be interesting to see how he will reach his foes, FTR, now that he is back.
