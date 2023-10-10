Adam “Edge” Copeland opens up about AEW Dynamite going head-to-head with WWE NXT

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, is All Elite and will play a big part in the upcoming head-to-head battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. But what does he think of the ratings war?

Because of Major League Baseball, Dynamite will be taking place on a Tuesday rather than their regular Wednesday night slot. This means that AEW will be going head-to-head with NXT for the first time since October 2022.

Both shows are stacked with huge matches in an attempt to draw more viewers or tempt viewers of each show to change the channel, but what this has led to is an unhealthy amount of tribalism from fans on social media.

During a recent interview on the "Masked Man Show," Adam "Edge" Copeland thinks it's great that both shows are trying their best to get more viewers as it's the fans that win at the end of the day:

"Who cares 'I'm only this guy, I'm only this guy.' This is awesome. How can you not enjoy the fact that both shows are trying to load up and trying to put the best show on imaginable? That's all I really care about. I'll try to make sure that my part of the show is all killer, no filler. That's my only job. I'm sure both will get watched, when it's all said and done with DVR and however else it gets computed since everything with ratings is so antiquated. It's fun." (H/T Fightful)

Edge compared the night's events to when he had to change the channel in order to find out what was going on in the Monday Night Wars. He added and that everyone is happy that there is competition:

"I remember flipping back and forth between Nitro and Raw. That's kind of what this is. I don't see that as a bad thing at all. I think it's great. The performers themselves, there is none of this weird tribalism. Within any industry, sure, there is competition, but I'm happy for those guys and they're happy for us. When there are choices and there is another company that can push the other company, that's when you get the best stuff." (H/T Fightful)

Adam "Edge" Copeland will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, Adam "Edge" Copeland will play a big part in Dynamite's war against NXT as he is set to make his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling.

The man formerly known as Edge will take on Luchasaurus, a man whom Adam's best friend Christian Cage calls his 'right arm of destruction.' It's this relationship with Cage that has made a lot of people very excited to see how this match plays out.

The "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite is set to be the biggest of all time, something that is correct from a technical sense as the show will have a half-hour "Buy-In" pre-show, no commercials for the first 30 minutes of the show, and a 10-minute overrun. Meaning that the event will be closer to a three-hour event rather than two.

