Adam 'Edge' Copeland sheds light on when his WWE contract expired

Former 11-time World Champion Adam Copeland, also known as Edge, finally opened up on when exactly his WWE contract expired and when he decided to sign with AEW eventually.

Adam Copeland made his surprising AEW debut at the end of the WrestleDream pay-per-view. That moment broke the internet, and The Rated-R Superstar became the talk of the town among the internet wrestling community. The cherry on top is that he is still using his iconic Alter Bridge theme song, which he also carried during his tenure with WWE.

Nonetheless, fans still have a lot of questions regarding the former WWE Hall of Famer ultimately joining the rival promotion after a 25-year legendary career with the world's biggest wrestling promotion. One of the questions that many people had in mind was when exactly Copeland's contract ran out.

During his recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, The Rated-R Superstar opened up on all such questions. He revealed when exactly his contract expired and when he decided to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

Here is what Adam Copeland disclosed:

“It wasn’t until my contract was up on [Sept. 21]. It wasn’t until then so it was really, really quick to get everything done and get everything dialed in. Figuring out so many things like getting with Alter Bridge and getting the music and doing all of those things. There were nine or 10 days.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Edge disclosed the actual reason he left WWE for AEW

While there could be a lot of business-related reasons why Edge made a big decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling, he also admitted that his best friend Christian Cage, who is currently in AEW, was the major reason he decided to jump ships.

Adam Copeland further added:

“I really thought that working with Jay again was what I wanted to do and how I pictured it in a perfect world. Beth said, ‘What’s your perfect world? ‘I was like, ‘My perfect world is that I end my career with Jay.’ So suddenly that perfect world looked like it could be there. It’s tough to pass that up.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

It seems like the former WWE Hall of Famer has a chance to end his legendary career on his terms and have a final run alongside his best friend, Christian. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what The Rated-R Superstar has in store as he embarks on a new journey.

Do you think Adam Copeland would be a great hit in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

