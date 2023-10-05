Adam "Edge" Copeland wants to face a modern-day legend outside AEW in a dream match

Former 11-time WWE Champion, Adam "Edge" Copeland expressed his wish to explore the boundaries of the professional wrestling industry and wrestle an NJPW legend.

Adam "Edge" Copeland finally arrived on AEW, making his debut at the WrestleDream PPV. This is also first time that The Rated-R Superstar wrestle outside of WWE after over two decades. However, Copeland also seems excited at the possibility of wrestling a Japanese veteran.

The modern day legend in question is none other than the NJPW star Kazuchika Okada. During his interview with Sports Illustrated recently, Adam Copeland expressed how he is excited to explore the pro wrestling industry and wrestle against The Rainmaker at events such as Wrestle Kingdom:

"I've never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom," said Copeland. "I've never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I'm pretty excited by that." [H/T Comicbook.com]

Well, the thought of a dream match between Copeland and Okada already has the Internet Wrestling Community excited. Only time will tell if fans will ever get to witness such a legendary bout.

Adam "Edge" Copeland lists out the matches he is excited for in AEW

Now that Adam "Edge" Copeland is All Elite, fans will definitely witness some dream matches that seemed impossible months ago. The Rated-R Superstar also listed down all of his dream opponents in the AEW going forward:

"How about Jon Moxley? Hell yeah. A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag?" Copeland said regarding future opponents for him in AEW."

He further added:

"Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities, they're keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus." [H/T Comicbook.com]

Meanwhile, Copeland is set to make his AEW in-ring debut next Tuesday on Dynamite against Luchasaurus with Christian Cage in his corner. So the story between Edge and Christian is expected to develop even more. What happens next? It remains to be seen.