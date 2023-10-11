Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland wouldn’t have left WWE if Vince McMahon was in charge, according to wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Adam "Edge" Copeland is a fully-fledged member of the AEW roster nowadays, but would he have left WWE if Vince McMahon was still in charge?

The Rated-R Superstar became All Elite on October 1, 2023, when he showed up at the end of the WrestleDream pay-per-view to confront his old tag team partner and real-life best friend, Christian Cage.

But according to wrestling legend Bill Apter on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, Apter claimed that he doesn't think Copeland would be in AEW if Vince McMahon was still in charge of WWE.

"I don't think [Edge] would have gone [to AEW], I don't think he would have jumped if Vince McMahon had total control of the company. If they hadn't made the merger [with UFC], I think he would have been loyal to Vince. That's just my feeling." [8:43 - 8:51]

Adam "Edge" Copeland won his first match in AEW on this week's Dynamite!

It didn't take long for the WWE Hall of Famer to get his hands dirty in All Elite Wrestling as Adam Copeland not only competed in his first AEW match, but he was also victorious.

The former Edge faced off with Luchasaurus in the main event of the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite in a match that was packed full of surprises, including Copeland performing a running spear off the side of the steel steps to the outside!

Despite some interference from Nick Wayne, and with Christian looking on, Copeland was able to come away as the winner, with the show going off the air with multiple members of the AEW roster brawling around ringside.

