  • Adam Pearce, Raquel Rodriguez, Samantha Irvin, and more react after AEW personality announces his engagement

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 23, 2025 05:03 GMT
Adam Pearce, Samantha Irvin and Raquel Rodriguez sent warm greetings to a star [Image Credits: stars
Many AEW and WWE stars sent their best wishes to a major name from the Jacksonville-based promotion after he announced his engagement. Scott Garland (FKA Scotty 2 Hotty) has been a producer and coach since 2023.

The 52-year-old was a popular name during WWE's Attitude Era. He had a mediocre career in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Shockingly, he remains an active wrestler, working on the independent scene. His last match took place in September 2025.

Scott Garland recently shared some wholesome news. He took to Instagram and revealed that he got engaged at a Disney Family Farm.

Prominent names like Adam Pearce, Samantha Irvin, Raquel Rodriguez, Elias, Deonna Purrazzo, Tony Nese, Willow Nightingale, and many other stars congratulated him in the comments section of the post.

Multiple stars react to Scott Harland&#039;s recent news (Image via Instagram)
Scott Garland talks about his AEW hiring

Scotty 2 Hotty was signed by Tony Khan in 2023. The WWE veteran recently shed light on how he started working as a coach.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Scott Garland revealed that he was contacted by Sonjay Dutt, one of the company's top producers, while the 52-year-old star was in Europe.

“It was kind of out of nowhere. I’ve done a lot in Europe over the last couple of years, wrestling wise. I was in Europe in July and I got a message from Sonjay Dutt asking if I’d be interested in coming in and trying out as a coach and producer. It was exciting. You know, it kind of came out of nowhere (...) So I’m excited now to really get into the groove and really dive in and start working with people," he said.

Sportskeeda congratulates Scott Garland on his engagement.

