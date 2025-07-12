Adam Pearce sends a message to major AEW star

Adam Pearce sent out a message to a major AEW star, and this is something that will bring a tear to the eyes of many fans. The message, though brief, carried such emotions in it that it had to.

Ad

Before taking the on-air role on RAW, Pearce had a very big presence on the independent wrestling circuit, and during that time, he struck up a real friendship with the Briscoe Brothers. Jay Briscoe sadly passed away two years back, while his brother Mark Briscoe is a major star in AEW now.

Players Tribune recently released a piece on the Briscoes, and the RAW General Manager sent out a message saying that he loved every bit of it. In the same thread, he sent out a message to Mark Briscoe.

Ad

Trending

Taking to X/Twitter, Adam Pearce wrote:

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"All love to @SussexCoChicken and the rest of the Pugh family. And I can’t wait to have another beer again someday with @jaybriscoe84. ❤️🙏"

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Mark Briscoe reveals he almost quit wrestling

AEW star Mark Briscoe opened up on the Players Tribune interview and said that he almost quit wrestling when his brother passed away.

He said:

“When he passed, at first, I thought I was going to just quit wrestling. It didn’t take long, you know, maybe a matter of a few hours when I was like, 'I can’t quit wrestling. Jamin would, he would be p***** if I quit wrestling. He wants me to carry on and to keep on doing my thing and to even do more and do better.'”

Ad

Since then, he has gone on to become a massive star in All Elite Wrestling and has slowly climbed the ranks, much to the surprise of everyone. He is now in the Casino Gauntlet Match, which will take place at All In: Texas, and he is also in the middle of a feud with MJF.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE