"Adam 'Vertice' Copeland is All Elite soon?" - Edge being spotted with AEW star amid WWE absence has fans making wild claims

Wrestling fans have been buzzing about a potential move by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge to AEW. The speculation began after Edge was spotted with Christian Cage at a hockey game, which he later shared on social media.

Edge, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his win against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell match, has been taking some time off from the ring. However, his absence from WWE has led to speculation from fans that he may be considering a move to Tony Khan's promotion.

While there has been no official confirmation from Edge or AEW about any potential move, wrestling fans are buzzing with excitement at the possibility of seeing the Rated-R Superstar in an All Elite Wrestling ring.

Fans speculating Edge coming to AEW

Would love to see this tag team one more time

this pic warms my heart. Two greats from Orangeville. Oh I hope Edge finds his way over to AEW one day.

Join me in Aew for one more tag run...

The company has been attracting top talent from around the world, and it would be a major coup to add Edge to its roster.

Edge's potential move to AEW would be a significant development for both the wrestler and the promotion. He is a multi-time WWE Champion and one of the most popular wrestlers of his generation. His arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion would bring much attention and buzz to the promotion.

AEW Star Christian's return teased in vignettes

Christian Cage has been absent from active competition since his loss against Jungle Boy "Jack Perry" in the 'Final Burial' Casket Match at Revolution 2023. However, the veteran's return has been teased as he has been appearing alongside the villainous Luchasaurus in vignettes during weekly TV.

The 38-year-old's last appearance was at Full Gear 2022, where he battled Jungle Boy in a losing effort. It remains to be seen how Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will move on from their Jungle Boy feud.

Cage was spotted with Edge at a hockey game, sparking rumors and speculation about his potential move to WWE or even a reunion with his former tag team partner.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out and if it will impact his All Elite Wrestling career.

What do you think is next for Christian Cage in Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

